 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 10/5/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Islanders v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks thinks that Braden Schneider had made all the right impressions in his first training camp as a roster lock (NY Post)
  • Brooks also heard from Gustav Rydahl about the transition he’s made from playing on larger European ice surfaces to North American rinks (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano caught up with Ryan Reaves to discuss how the same shoulder pads he wore during his pro debut in 2007 are still being worn today (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple report$ that Jacob Trouba $ought the help of Peter Cuneo a$ he attempt$ to bear the weight of the captaincy (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Noel Fogelman relays word that the New York Islanders agreed to an eight year, $73.2 million contract extension with forward Matthew Barzal (Lighthouse Hockey)
  • Rory Boylen ponders what Auston Matthews’ next contract will look like as the salary is expected to make a large jump beforehand (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...