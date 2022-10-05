Bantering Points: 10/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks thinks that Braden Schneider had made all the right impressions in his first training camp as a roster lock (NY Post)
- Brooks also heard from Gustav Rydahl about the transition he’s made from playing on larger European ice surfaces to North American rinks (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano caught up with Ryan Reaves to discuss how the same shoulder pads he wore during his pro debut in 2007 are still being worn today (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple report$ that Jacob Trouba $ought the help of Peter Cuneo a$ he attempt$ to bear the weight of the captaincy (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Noel Fogelman relays word that the New York Islanders agreed to an eight year, $73.2 million contract extension with forward Matthew Barzal (Lighthouse Hockey)
- Rory Boylen ponders what Auston Matthews’ next contract will look like as the salary is expected to make a large jump beforehand (Sportsnet)
