Pre-Season Game #5: Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After four days out of game action and a team bonding trip to Rhode Island, the Blueshirts have returned home. They’ll welcome the Boston Bruins into town for the final home game of the pre-season slate prior to next week’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With only 29 players still on the training camp roster, tonight’s lineup will be comprised mostly of players locked into roster spots. The battles for ice time on the fourth line and third defensive pairing are the only ones still going, so the players jockeying for those positions will be the focus tonight.

Player to Watch: Gustav Rydahl

Locked in a fierce competition with Ryan Carpenter for the 4th line center position, Rydahl has not looked out of place thus far. Coming over from Sweden and adjusting to the smaller playing surfaces of North American rinks hasn’t been a challenge, but it could be Rydahl’s ability to be assigned to AHL Hartford without needing to pass through waivers that could do him in. In need of a strong performance, keep an eye on Rydahl tonight.

Enjoy the game!