Bantering Points: 10/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 5, NYR 4 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Mollie Walker hears that with the regular season opener less than a week away, the Blueshirts’ opening night roster is starting to take shape (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson takes note of Jimmy Vesey’s appearance on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider last night (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff writes that as training camp has unfolded, what looked to be a surefire spot for Sammy Blais on the top line has all but disappeared (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- With ten teams set to embark on seasons with new coaches, a quick refresher on who those coaches are in advance of the 2022-23 campaign is needed (NBC Sports)
- Justin Bourne breaks down why the league is set to experience its first relatively normal season in four years (Sportsnet)
- Due to COVID-19 concerns forcing NHL players not to participate in the 2022 Olympics, the possibility of a World Cup of Hockey in 2024 is something to look forward to (TSN)
