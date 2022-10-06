New York Rangers Assign Gustav Rydahl to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers are in the final stages of finalizing their opening night roster, and today announced the assignment of forward Gustav Rydahl to the AHL.

Rydahl joined the organization as a free agent in the offseason from Färjestad BK of the SHL, and during his four preseason games tallied an assist. The Rangers added Rydahl to give them an additional option to challenge for a bottom six spot.

They brought in Ryan Carpenter to do the same, but the difference between the two players is that the Rangers can send Rydahl directly to Hartford as he’s exempt from waivers at this time. If the Rangers wanted to cut Carpenter from camp they’d risk losing him on waivers.

For that reason this move makes some sense in the context of depth. The Rangers currently have 27 players remaining in training camp, and will play their final preseason game on Saturday vs. the New York Islanders.