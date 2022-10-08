Bantering Points: 10/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker previews tonight’s pre-season finale against the Islanders (NY Post)
- Walker also examines how Artemiy Panarin has taken Vitali Kravtsov under his wing as Kravtsov looks to find his footing in the NHL (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson wonders whether Kravtsov will make the opening night roster in spite of a mediocre performance in training camp (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his observations from yesterday’s action at camp (LoHud)
- Scott Blair argues that Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are for breakout seasons and capable of cracking 100 points each (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Emily Sadler lists ten storylines to keep an eye on as the 2022-23 season starts to get under way (Sportsnet)
- The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second round selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (TSN)
- Karel Janicek recapped the action from the first regular season game of the year, a 4-1 Nashville Predators victory over the San Jose Sharks from Prague (NBC Sports)
