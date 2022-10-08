Pre-Season Game #6: New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread

The Rangers and Islanders are set to clash out on Long Island in their final meeting before the regular season begins. Tonight’s game will serve as a tune up for both teams, although some might say this contest represent the biggest sporting event involving a New York team wearing orange and blue tonight.

The battles for roster spots as depth forwards and bottom pairing defenseman is still ongoing, and the players competing for those positions will get one more opportunity to prove their mettle tonight:

In for the preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/ub2rGaCPeg — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 8, 2022

Player to Watch: Jarred Tinordi

Tinordi has become somewhat of a forgotten man on New York’s blue line. Although he spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign in the AHL, Tinordi opened the season on the left side of the Blueshirts’ third defensive pairing. While Zac Jones and Libor Hajek are the front runners to win that job this year, keep an eye on Tinordi as he looks to stake his claim to a roster spot tonight.

Enjoy the game!