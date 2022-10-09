Bantering Points: 10/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYI 3, NYR 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Ethan Sears points out Kaapo Kakko’s emergence as the top line winger set to play alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider when the regular season begins (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson lists three storylines to keep an eye on as the Blueshirts embark on their latest quest for the Stanley Cup (Newsday)
- Stephenson also heard from Adam Fox about his desire to take on a greater role as a locker room leader (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations on the state of the team as the pre-season comes to a close (LoHud)
- Brian Abate sees the 2022-23 campaign as one that Zac Jones needs to take full advantage of (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Lance Lysowski reports that the Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo as team captain while also naming Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin alternate captains (The Buffalo News)
- The Calgary Flames agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Darryl Sutter (TSN)
