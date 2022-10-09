Jimmy Vesey Signs One-Year Contract with New York Rangers

Jimmy Vesey has officially rejoined the New York Rangers after signing a one-year deal following his preseason PTO.

#NYR have signed F Jimmy Vesey to a 1 year contract worth $750k. Vesey was at #Rangers camp on a professional tryout.

He will expire as a UFA at the end of this 1 year contract. https://t.co/XYQpl7BZaR — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 9, 2022

Vesey scored a goal and added two assists in five preseason games, and will look to build upon what he accomplished during his first stint with the Blueshirts. In his first go round he posted a line of 50-40-90 in 240 games, and departed the team via trade to the Buffalo Sabres.

Vesey adds an interesting wrinkle to the roster, as he is someone who will likely be used in the top nine at 5v5, in addition to being a fixture on the penalty kill. There was considerable hype around Vesey when he was a college free agent, but as his career has progressed he’s tried to reinvent himself as a player who can shut things down defensively. That was the case last year, and could be what the Rangers were interested in.

The Rangers’ roster is still in the final stages of being finalized, and Vesey appears to have claimed the role that Julien Gauthier was unable to lock down. Gauthier was placed on waivers on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if a team takes a shot on the first-round prospect. Dryden Hunt remains with the team for the time being, and he seems like the next option to step in if Vesey doesn’t get the job done.

All in all, this is a risk free contract that the team can rid themselves if he doesn’t work out. It remains to be seen how many players the team will carry this season, and how aggressive they will be about banking cap space for the deadline. But for now Vesey is in the fold, and looking to make the most of his second stint with the Blueshirts.