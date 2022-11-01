 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/1/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the trend of how New York’s power play goes, so goes the rest of the team in the early going of the season (NY Post)
  • Walker also discussed Julien Gauthier’s situation that allowed him to earn a recall to the NHL relatively quickly after failing to earn a spot out of training camp (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about the current state of the team as the calendar turns to November (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff gives three takeaways from the games the Blueshirts have played thus far (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale is expected to miss four to six months following surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum (TSN)
  • Justin Bourne ponders whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs are capable of winning a championship as currently constructed (Sportsnet)

