Bantering Points: 11/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the trend of how New York’s power play goes, so goes the rest of the team in the early going of the season (NY Post)
- Walker also discussed Julien Gauthier’s situation that allowed him to earn a recall to the NHL relatively quickly after failing to earn a spot out of training camp (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about the current state of the team as the calendar turns to November (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff gives three takeaways from the games the Blueshirts have played thus far (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale is expected to miss four to six months following surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum (TSN)
- Justin Bourne ponders whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs are capable of winning a championship as currently constructed (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...