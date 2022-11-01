Brennan Othmann Named OHL Player of the Month

In a surprise to pretty much no one, Brennan Othmann has dominated the OHL upon returning to the Flint Firebirds this 2022-23 season. His elite level of play has been noticed by many as he was tabbed as the OHL Player of the Month for October.

With 10 goals and 23 points in 13 October contests, @NYRangers prospect Brennan Othmann of the @FlintFirebirds is the #OHL Player of the Month. https://t.co/MRoCNumqnQ pic.twitter.com/XRQrAMv8uP — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 1, 2022

The stat line speaks for itself. Othmann is somehow out producing his record breaking year last season. If it wasn’t for older rules regulating the age of newly drafted players in the AHL, Othmann would absolutely be playing for the Wolf Pack. But due to being drafted out of the Canadian Major Junior Leagues and where his birthday falls, for Othmann to stay within the Rangers’ organization this year it was the NHL or bust. This kid is a dynamic scorer with a physical and chippy edge. It won’t be early this year but his career is bound for the NHL, let’s just hope the New York Rangers can make room for him.