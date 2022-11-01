Game #11: Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a three game road trip that saw the Rangers go 2-1-0 on, the team is back home for the first of four divisional clashes with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. Undergoing a transitional phase, most in the world of hockey media expected the Flyers to struggle immensely. John Tortorella was hired as the team’s latest head coach, and he’s gotten his group off to a surprising 5-2-1 start on the back of strong play from goaltender Carter Hart.

Tonight’s game is the first of a four game home stand for New York, with clashes against Boston, Detroit, and the Islanders looming over the next week. Both Vitali Kravtsov and Filip Chytil are expected to be out for tonight’s contest, so some line shuffling could be in order.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

Kreider stands as the only current Ranger to have played for the team during Tortorella’s time in New York. The Blueshirts’ power play has continued to be one of the most effective groups in the league, and that has happened in spite of Kreider only scoring one power play goal thus far after leading the team with 26 last season. Keep an eye on Kreider tonight as the Rangers look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Enjoy the game!