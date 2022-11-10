 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/10/22

By Jack McKenna
Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

`Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks reports that Ryan Lindgren is expected to return to the lineup for tonight’s game against Detroit (NY Post)
  • Brooks also makes the case for giving the now reunited trio of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko more minutes than a traditional third line would receive (NY Post)
  • Brian Abate saw Lindgen’s absence as something that exposed New York’s current lack of depth on the blue line (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Ottawa Senators waived defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Anton Forsberg, and the Boston Bruins waived defenseman Mike Reilly (TSN)
  • Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months following surgery to repair his left wrist after being cut by a skate blade (NBC Sports)
  • Kristen Shilton details how the Buffalo Sabres seem to have finally righted the organizational ship one year after trading away Jack Eichel (ESPN)

