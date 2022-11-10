Bantering Points: 11/10/22

`Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks reports that Ryan Lindgren is expected to return to the lineup for tonight’s game against Detroit (NY Post)
- Brooks also makes the case for giving the now reunited trio of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko more minutes than a traditional third line would receive (NY Post)
- Brian Abate saw Lindgen’s absence as something that exposed New York’s current lack of depth on the blue line (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Ottawa Senators waived defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and goaltender Anton Forsberg, and the Boston Bruins waived defenseman Mike Reilly (TSN)
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months following surgery to repair his left wrist after being cut by a skate blade (NBC Sports)
- Kristen Shilton details how the Buffalo Sabres seem to have finally righted the organizational ship one year after trading away Jack Eichel (ESPN)
