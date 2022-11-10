Game #15: New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings Open Thread

Coming off of an unsuccessful home stand that saw the team go 1-2-1, the Rangers are set to hit the road for a two game swing through the pre-2013 re-alignment Central Division. The trip will start tonight in Detroit, who now finds themselves in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division and will be squaring off with New York for the second time in five days.

The Red Wings came into Madison Square Garden and defeated the Rangers by a score of 4-3 on Sunday. Now that the scene has shifted to Little Caesars Arena in the heart of Hockeytown, Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to dig deep in order to prevent their losing streak from extending to four consecutive games.

Player to Watch: Kaapo Kakko

After spending time on both the first and second lines thus far, Kakko is set to skate on the third line alongside Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere tonight. The demotion doesn’t stem from poor play, as Kakko has been one of New York’s most effective players in the early goings of the seasons. Keep an eye on Kakko and the rest of his line as they look to recreate some of the magic they conjured up during the playoff run last spring.

Enjoy the game!