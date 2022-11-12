Bantering Points: 11/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Jimmy Vesey about the first month of his second stint as a Blueshirt (NY Post)
- Walker also highlighted a surplus of odd man rushes against on defense as an issue the team must improve as they look to get their season back on track (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the Rangers will be able to carry over what led to their six goal outburst in the third period of their previous game (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The league and its players’ association agreed to postpone a potential World Cup of Hockey from 2024 to at least 2025 (TSN)
- Rory Boylen lists four players who have found themselves as unlikely subjects of trade discussions in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
- Ryan Clark reports that Columbus Blue Jackets’ defenseman Zach Werenski is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum and separated shoulder (ESPN)
