Game #16: New York Rangers vs Nashville Predators Open Thread

The Rangers are set to conclude their annual father’s road trip with an interconference clash against the Nashville Predators. Entering the trip mired in a losing streak, the Rangers appeared prime to extend that streak after falling behind 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. However, the team stormed back thanks to seven unanswered goals, six of which came in the third period, and will look to keep their momentum rolling in the Music City tonight.

Of the new faces for the Predators this season, the Rangers are familiar with Nashville’s splashiest offseason acquisition. Former Blueshirts’ captain Ryan McDonagh found himself as the odd man out due to the cap crunch the Tampa Bay Lightning faced over the summer, and McDonagh waived his no-trade clause in order to wind up as the newest member of the Predators’ blue line.

Player to Watch: Jimmy Vesey

While much has been made about Vesey’s return to New York for a second stint with the Rangers, some may have forgotten the circumstances that led to Vesey’s arrival the first time around. Originally a Predators draft pick, Vesey played out his four years of college eligibility, and opted against signing with Nashville and eventually made his way to free agency. Vesey was booed mercilessly every time he touched the puck in his first career trip to Nashville, so keep an eye on him tonight as he once again skates against the team he spurned.

Enjoy the game!