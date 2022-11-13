Bantering Points: 11/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NSH 2, NYR 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In what’s become a running theme in the early portion of the season, the Rangers carried play throughout the night but were unable to solve Juuse Saros enough times to convert their strong play into goals (CBS)
- Mollie Walker caught up with Mika Zibanejad’s father to discuss his son’s career thus far, his youth sporting adventures that left him to hockey, and more (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points to New York’s pitiful performance on the power play as the main factor in last night’s defeat (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yet another defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Washington Capitals’ forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended three games for a hit to the head against Cal Foote of the Tampa Bay Lightning (TSN)
- Although the Boston Bruins publicly stated their intention to release Mitchell Miller shortly after signing him, the club is unlikely to be able to do so until the buyout window opens in the offseason (Sportsnet)
