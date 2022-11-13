Game #17: Arizona Coyotes vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Less than 24 hours after concluding their father’s road trip through Detroit and Nashville, the Blueshirts are back in action in need of a rebound game. Fortunately for them, they’ll be squaring off with an opponent primed to be on the receiving end of a get-right game in the lowly Arizona Coyotes.

The Blueshirts last saw the Coyotes two weeks ago and earned a 3-2 win in Tempe, Arizona on a late power play goal. Following their 0/5 effort with the man advantage last night, New York could use more of what they did against Arizona in their previous game tonight.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

If there’s someone who can help snap New York’s power play unit out of a funk, Fox is the guy. While Mika Zibanejad serves as the main trigger man on the top unit, Fox’s emergence as an elite power play quarterback has been the missing element that allowed the Rangers’ man advantage to become one of the league’s most potent. Keep an eye on Fox tonight.

Enjoy the game!