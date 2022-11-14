 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/14/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: NOV 13 Coyotes at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, ARZ 1 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin kept the Rangers in it as they worked their way through a slow start, but the team eventually woke up and defeated the lowly Coyotes by an appropriate margin (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks heard from the Blueshirts about their recognition that in the early portion of the season, the results haven’t always matched the quality of their play (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker relays word that Brennan Othmann’s OHL rights were traded from the Flint Firebirds to the Peterbourough Petes (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that Vitali Kravtsov found himself ailing and out of the lineup once again last night (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s home victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

