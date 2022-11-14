Bantering Points: 11/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, ARZ 1 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin kept the Rangers in it as they worked their way through a slow start, but the team eventually woke up and defeated the lowly Coyotes by an appropriate margin (CBS)
- Larry Brooks heard from the Blueshirts about their recognition that in the early portion of the season, the results haven’t always matched the quality of their play (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker relays word that Brennan Othmann’s OHL rights were traded from the Flint Firebirds to the Peterbourough Petes (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Vitali Kravtsov found himself ailing and out of the lineup once again last night (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s home victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss at least one week after being diagnosed with a concussion (TSN)
- Michael Amato gives 20 thoughts on the state of fantasy hockey one month into the season (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...