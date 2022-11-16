 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/16/22

By Jack McKenna
Detroit Red Wings v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks ponders what Ryan Reaves’ repeated absences from the lineup as of late mean for his future on Broadway (NY Post)
  • Brooks also caught up with Jaroslav Halak to discuss the winless start to his Rangers’ career he has experienced thus far (NY Post)
  • Denis Gorman notes that in spite of the relatively slow start to the season, the Blueshirts currently find themselves in the thick of the playoff race (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano sees the upcoming west coast road trip as an opportunity for New York to find some consistency in their game (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple heard from eight former and current teammate$ of Artemiy Panarin about what they think make$ the $tar forward $o efficient with the puck on hi$ $tick (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

