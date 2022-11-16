Bantering Points: 11/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks ponders what Ryan Reaves’ repeated absences from the lineup as of late mean for his future on Broadway (NY Post)
- Brooks also caught up with Jaroslav Halak to discuss the winless start to his Rangers’ career he has experienced thus far (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman notes that in spite of the relatively slow start to the season, the Blueshirts currently find themselves in the thick of the playoff race (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano sees the upcoming west coast road trip as an opportunity for New York to find some consistency in their game (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple heard from eight former and current teammate$ of Artemiy Panarin about what they think make$ the $tar forward $o efficient with the puck on hi$ $tick (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Although it’s early in the season, preliminary trade discussions have already begun as teams eye the latter portions of the season (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
