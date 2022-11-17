Bantering Points: 11/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker believes that in spite of their rough start, Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller appear to be on the verge of turning a corner (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Sammy Blais as the winger reflects on his journey back to the lineup a year after suffering a torn ACL (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple heard from Filip Chytil about how playing with more confidence thi$ $ea$on ha$ allowed him to excel (The Athletic)
- Brian Abate highlights Adam Fox’s early season brilliance and how he’s been picking up the slack for the mixed bag of play from his fellow blue liners (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- After seeing his #81 raised to the rafters of the United Center, Hall of Fame forward Marian Hossa discussed a desire to have a more active role with the Chicago Blackhawks’ organization (TSN)
- Sam Cosentino reveals his latest big board for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...