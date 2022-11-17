Game #18: New York Rangers vs Seattle Kraken Open Thread

The New York Rangers are set to kick off a trip to the west coast of the United States tonight. The Blueshirts will do their yearly California swing on this road trip as well, but the trip begins in Seattle against the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken. Last year’s trip to Seattle was tacked onto the annual western Canada trip, but the league has opted to let that trip be a standalone trio of games for the Blueshirts this time around.

Entering tonight at 8-6-3, Gerard Gallant’s squad has gotten middling results in spite of their strong play thus far. The Kraken enter tonight’s meeting at 8-5-3, so both teams will look to use tonight as a springboard out of pedestrian starts to the season.

Player to Watch: Sammy Blais

Since the game (as well as the next three) is being played on the west coast, a 10:00 PM EST start time means the game won’t be ending until the clock turns past midnight here in New York. Not everyone will be able to stay up for the entirety of the game. Instead of counting sheep as you try to fall asleep, keep an eye on Sammy Blais instead.

Enjoy the game!