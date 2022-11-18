Bantering Points: 11/18/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: SEA 3, NYR 2 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A strong first period effort went to waste as the Rangers weren’t able to keep up with the Kraken for the final 40 plus minutes, with only a late tying goal allowing them to salvage a point out of the game (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points out that in spite of Igor Shesterkin’s strong play in goal, the Blueshirts weren’t able to take advantage of his effort (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that with Julien Gauthier having played his tenth game since being recalled, he would need to be placed, and likely claimed, on waivers in order to be sent back to AHL Hartford (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat in Seattle (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The New Jersey Devils earned their 11th consecutive victory with a 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs (NBC Sports)
- Wade Redden will become the first player in Ottawa Senators history to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on December 12th (TSN)
