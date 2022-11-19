Bantering Points: 11/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that as the Blueshirts are looking to steady the ship on their season, the stiff competition around them in the Metropolitan Division means they need to do so sooner rather than later (NY Post)
- Walker also details how New York’s strong power play has become both a blessing and a curse over the last few seasons (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his thoughts on the team as of their off day in San Jose (LoHud)
- Tom Castro discusses how the Rangers’ salary cap conundrum has left them unable to ice a top six forward group up to snuff with the best teams in the league (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Emily Sadler takes a look at the early returns on the summer blockbuster between the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames (Sportsnet)
- The Minnesota Wild placed former first round pick Tyson Jost on waivers (TSN)
