Bantering Points: 11/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 1, PHI 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Sometimes one is all you need, and one goal from Chris Kreider was all the Rangers needed to defeat the Flyers and extend their winning streak (CBS)
- Larry Brooks suggests a a conditioning stint in AHL Hartford for Vitali Kravtsov once the young winger returns to health (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that although it was temporary, Gerard Gallant experimented with some different than usual defensive pairings over the weekend (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s home victory (LoHud)
- Brian Abate points out the early season contributions from Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad as a main reason for New York’s success (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Jack Eichel is thriving after getting his desired artificial disk replacement surgery, and he may go down as the player who blazed the trail of making the surgery a standard procedure (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
