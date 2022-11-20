 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/20/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 2, SJS 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers were on the verge of getting goalie’d once again, but late goals from Julien Gauthier and Adam Fox proved to be enough for the team to escape with a victory (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker chatted with Artemiy Panarin about what he needs to do to bust out of his current goal scoring slump (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson ponders whether it’s an appropriate time to start worrying about New York’s relatively slow start to the season (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ victory at the SAP Center (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Jeff Marek reports that the Seattle Kraken are likely to assign fourth overall pick Shane Wright to AHL Coachella Valley for a five game conditioning stint in the near future (Sportsnet)
  • Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev nixed a potential trade that would have sent him to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Tyler Myers (Yahoo Sports)

