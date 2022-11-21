Bantering Points: 11/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that Igor Shesterkin’s strong play as of late serves as a reason for optimism amid New York’s slow start (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers 20 thoughts on the state of the Rangers as they prepare to play their 20th game (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple detail$ how the new look fourth line of Julien Gauthier, Sammy Blai$, and Ryan Carpenter have been a bright $pot for the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Eric Engels declares Montreal Canadiens’ forward Nick Suzuki as a once in a generation-type star that the fans of Les Habitants have been waiting for (Sportsnet)
- Ryan Clark goes in-depth on how Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers has emerged as one of the top young players on a team looking for franchise cornerstones to build around (ESPN)
Loading comments...