Bantering Points: 11/21/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

New York Rangers v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks writes that Igor Shesterkin’s strong play as of late serves as a reason for optimism amid New York’s slow start (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers 20 thoughts on the state of the Rangers as they prepare to play their 20th game (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple detail$ how the new look fourth line of Julien Gauthier, Sammy Blai$, and Ryan Carpenter have been a bright $pot for the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Eric Engels declares Montreal Canadiens’ forward Nick Suzuki as a once in a generation-type star that the fans of Les Habitants have been waiting for (Sportsnet)
  • Ryan Clark goes in-depth on how Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers has emerged as one of the top young players on a team looking for franchise cornerstones to build around (ESPN)

