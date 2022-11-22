Game #20: New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings Open Thread

Another night on the west coast means another late puck drop for those of us back east. The Rangers are set to square off with the Los Angeles Kings in a rematch of the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals in the third leg of this road trip. After earning points against both Seattle and San Jose, the Blueshirts will look to keep their strong play going in the City of Angels.

Tonight’s contest also serves as the front end of a back to back set, as New York will be in Anaheim tomorrow night as they finish the season series against the Ducks. For now, the team will look to earn another two points in a game that will serve as the 25% bench mark of the 2022-23 campaign.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

As the only player remaining from the Blueshirts’ run to the finals in 2014, Kreider is a player to keep an eye on tonight.

Enjoy the game!