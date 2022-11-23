Bantering Points: 11/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, LAK 3 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In spite of a rough opening period, the Blueshirts bounced back over the final 40 minutes with five goals and did enough to earn the win on a night they didn’t play their best hockey (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that after sitting for four consecutive games as a healthy scratch, Zac Jones appears primed to draw into the lineup for the foreseeable future (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Ryan Reaves about the difficulties of his recent stretch of games sitting as a healthy scratch (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory from the arena formerly known as the Staples Center (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Forward Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Magnus Hellberg of the Seattle Kraken have been placed on waivers (TSN)
