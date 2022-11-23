 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/23/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, LAK 3 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: In spite of a rough opening period, the Blueshirts bounced back over the final 40 minutes with five goals and did enough to earn the win on a night they didn’t play their best hockey (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that after sitting for four consecutive games as a healthy scratch, Zac Jones appears primed to draw into the lineup for the foreseeable future (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Ryan Reaves about the difficulties of his recent stretch of games sitting as a healthy scratch (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory from the arena formerly known as the Staples Center (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

