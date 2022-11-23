Game #21: New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Open Thread

Following last night’s victory in Los Angeles, the Blueshirts have made the long and arduous trek from LA to Anaheim as they get set to close out this road trip against the Ducks tonight. New York won the first meeting of the season series in Manhattan, a 6-4 win back on October 17th, and will look to sweep the season series with a second victory against Anaheim tonight.

The Ducks are a team with multiple former Rangers in the organization. Coached by former Ranger Dallas Eakins, the Ducks also roster Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome, and Kevin Shattenkirk. Vatrano scored a goal in his first game against against his former team earlier this year, Shattenkirk recorded an assist, and Strome was held off the scoresheet. After securing points in all three previous games on the trip, another victory tonight would allow the Blueshirts to return home feeling good abut the direction of the team.

Player to Watch: Braden Schneider

Schneider, much like last season, has struggled for a majority of the 2022-23 campaign thus far. The sophomore defenseman did manage to score his first goal of the season last night to turn the tide of that game and set up a run of the Rangers scoring five of the final six goals to earn a comeback victory. Keep an eye on Schneider tonight as the Blueshirts look to head back east on a high note.

Enjoy the game!