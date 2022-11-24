Bantering Points: 11/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights ANA 3, NYR 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In what’s becoming a familiar theme this season, the Rangers’ shot totals indicated they may have deserved a better fate, but they were unable to solve John Gibson enough times to stop Anaheim from earning their first regulation win of the season (CBS)
- Mollie Walker offers her thoughts on why the Blueshirts’ decision to move on from Ryan Reaves was a necessary one (NY Post)
- Walker also told a very simple story regarding last night’s game: Anaheim’s goalie played well, and New York’s did not (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the Ryan Reaves trade (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple mu$e$ about the current $tate of the Blue$hirt$ a$ they return from their we$t coa$t road trip (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas (TSN)
- Jori Negin-Scheter reports that Devils fans at Prudential Center took out their frustrations of seeing their team’s 13 game losing streak come to an end by throwing garbage onto the ice following the loss (Sportsnet)
