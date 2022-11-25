Bantering Points: 11/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker discusses some things the Blueshirts will need to learn from their up and down performance on their recent road trip in order to get their season back on track (NY Post)
- Walker also listed five stats the Rangers can be thankful for as Thanksgiving has come and gone (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson feels the team’s main emotion heading into the break was frustration over missed opportunities (Newsday)
- Brian Abate notes that after shipping Alexandar Georgiev out of town with the hopes of improving their backup goaltending, New York can’t afford for Jaroslav Halak to continue playing the way he has thus far (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Hockey Hall of Famer and former Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming passed away at age 71 after succumbing to ALS (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors yet another abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
