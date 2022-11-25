 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/25/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker discusses some things the Blueshirts will need to learn from their up and down performance on their recent road trip in order to get their season back on track (NY Post)
  • Walker also listed five stats the Rangers can be thankful for as Thanksgiving has come and gone (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson feels the team’s main emotion heading into the break was frustration over missed opportunities (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate notes that after shipping Alexandar Georgiev out of town with the hopes of improving their backup goaltending, New York can’t afford for Jaroslav Halak to continue playing the way he has thus far (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

