Bantering Points: 11/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks talked with Gerard Gallant about the late Borje Salming, who was Gallant’s teammate in Detroit for the final season of his Hall of Fame career (NY Post)
- Brooks also examines what the Blueshirts must to in order to slow down Connor McDavid and defeat the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman notes that the latest move intended to bust Artemiy Panarin out of his goal scoring drought will be more top line shifts alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad (Newsday)
- Tom Castro reminisced on the 1978-79 Rangers’ squad that nearly broke their historic Stanley Cup drought before it became historic (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators’ scheduled games against the Colorado Avalanche yesterday and Columbus Blue Jackets today have been postponed due to a water main break in Bridgestone Arena (NBC Sports)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs added a patch to their jersey to honor the late Borje Salming (TSN)
Loading comments...