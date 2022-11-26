Game #22: Edmonton Oilers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

With Thanksgiving officially in the rear view mirror, the Rangers are set to return to action against a team that’s had some similar struggles to themselves thus far. After reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, expectations for the Edmonton Oilers were as high as they’ve been in quite some time for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the team.

However, a mediocre 10-10-0 start has them in a four way tie for the final wild card spot out west coming into today’s contest. With both teams in desperate need of two points to begin separating themselves from the pack in the playoff race, today’s game could be a bit more intense than your typical interconference weekend matinee tends to be.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

Mired in an 11 game goal scoring drought, Panarin will once again skate on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Panarin was relatively quiet on the west coast road trip, only managing to record one assist in the four game swing. Keep an eye on New York’s star playmaker as he looks to bust out of therut he currently finds himself in.

Enjoy the game!