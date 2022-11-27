Bantering Points: 11/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: EDM 4, NYR 3 (4:54 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: What looked to be an easy victory for the Blueshirts after two periods was all for naught as a nightmare final frame was all Edmonton needed to rally from a 3-0 deficit and shock the Rangers on their home ice (CBS)
- Kathianne Boniello reports that the victim of the assault following New York’s Game 5 loss to Tampa Bay during last spring’s playoffs has filed a civil suit against the assaulter and Madison Square Garden (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker points out that the Blueshirts were booed off the ice following their third period collapse yesterday afternoon (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Artemiy Panarin went a 12th consecutive game without scoring a goal (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ defeat against the Oilers (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Of all the teams rumored to be in on Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Jakob Chychrun, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as a suitor (Sportsnet)
