Bantering Points: 11/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks ponders whether or not Saturday’s loss could be one that sends the Blueshirts’ season spiraling out of control (NY Post)
- Brooks also wonders if a conditioning assignment to AHL Hartford could be on the horizon for Vitali Kravtsov (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Filip Chytil about the opportunity to center Artemiy Panarin that he is likely to earn tonight against the New Jersey Devils (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Gerard Gallant about the slow start to the season (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Emily Sadler reports that Rachel Doerrie, a former assistant analyst and video coach for the Vancouver Canucks, has alleged that she was discriminated against and fired without cause from her position with the team (Sportsnet)
- David Satriano highlights Erik Karlsson’s vintage performance this far by naming him as the early front runner to win the Norris Trophy (NHL.com)
