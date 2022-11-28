 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 11/28/22

By Jack McKenna
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks ponders whether or not Saturday’s loss could be one that sends the Blueshirts’ season spiraling out of control (NY Post)
  • Brooks also wonders if a conditioning assignment to AHL Hartford could be on the horizon for Vitali Kravtsov (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Filip Chytil about the opportunity to center Artemiy Panarin that he is likely to earn tonight against the New Jersey Devils (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Gerard Gallant about the slow start to the season (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Emily Sadler reports that Rachel Doerrie, a former assistant analyst and video coach for the Vancouver Canucks, has alleged that she was discriminated against and fired without cause from her position with the team (Sportsnet)
  • David Satriano highlights Erik Karlsson’s vintage performance this far by naming him as the early front runner to win the Norris Trophy (NHL.com)

