Bantering Points: 11/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NJD 5, NYR 3 (4:53 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Once again, the Blueshirts managed to take a multi goal lead early on that they were unable to hold as they fell to the Devils (CBS)
- Mollie Walker heard from Igor Shesterkin following the game as the team’s star goaltender took the blame for his team’s latest defeat (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that with how badly the Rangers are currently sputtering, they’ll need Shesterkin to be a lot better if they want to turn their season around (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant concerning Alexis Lafreniere’s development and growth up until now (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Boston Bruins placed former Rangers’ defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers (TSN)
- Bennett Durando reports that the Colorado Avalanche agreed to one year contract with Alex Galchenyuk (The Denver Post)
Loading comments...