Bantering Points: 11/29/22

By Jack McKenna
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NJD 5, NYR 3 (4:53 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Once again, the Blueshirts managed to take a multi goal lead early on that they were unable to hold as they fell to the Devils (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker heard from Igor Shesterkin following the game as the team’s star goaltender took the blame for his team’s latest defeat (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks notes that with how badly the Rangers are currently sputtering, they’ll need Shesterkin to be a lot better if they want to turn their season around (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant concerning Alexis Lafreniere’s development and growth up until now (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

