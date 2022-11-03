Bantering Points: 11/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights three issues already facing the Blueshirts in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman points to the improvements from Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere as a bright spot thus far (Newsday)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about Vitali Kravtsov’s need to protect himself and stay on the ice in order to get his NHL career off the ground (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Pierre LeBrun reports that the Ottawa Senators and RFA forward Alex Formenton remain far apart on a potential contract in advance of the December 1st deadline for RFA’s to sign (TSN)
- Actor Ryan Reynolds has indicated an interest in being part of the group that ends up purchasing the Ottawa Senators from the estate of the late Eugene Melnyk (Sportsnet)
- Tom Gulitti chatted with Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Logan Thompson about his long road to becoming an NHL regular (NHL.com)
Loading comments...