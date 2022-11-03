Game #12: Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In the wake of a victory of a Philadelphia Flyers team off to an unexpectedly hot start, the Rangers will square of against a Boston Bruins team off to a hot start themselves, although this one is of the expected variety. Entering tonight’s contest with a 9-1-0 record, offseason rumors of Boston’s demise were greatly exaggerated as they currently hold the best record in the NHL.

The Rangers will have their hands full with the Bruins’ usual cast characters. Patrice Bergeron flirted with retirement over the summer, but returned on a team friendly one year, incentive-laden contract. David Krejci has returned from his one year sabbatical to his native Czechia and is back to strengthen Boston’s depth down the middle. Charlie McAvoy is still out of the lineup, but what was expected to be a multi-month absence for star winger Brad Marchand turned out to be a three week absence, so he’ll be in the mix for the Bruins tonight.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

With McAvoy out, the Rangers’ biggest advantage would be their start defenseman’s presence in the lineup. Fox will be leaned on heavily as Gerard Gallant looks to shutdown Boston’s top trio of Bergeron, Marchand, and David Pastrnak. Keep an eye on Fox as him and the rest of his teammates dawn the Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys for the first time tonight.

Enjoy the game!