Bantering Points: 11/30/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: APR 09 Senators at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker relays word that Vitali Kravtsov is likely to return to the lineup for tonight’s meeting with the Ottawa Senators (NY Post)
  • Anthony Rieber suggests that of the defensive pairings from practice are indicative of anything, Jacob Trouba won’t be skating alongside his usual partner K’Andre Miller (NY Post)
  • Brendan Azoff wonders if the early season struggles the Blueshirts have faced could up the pressure Gerard Gallant is under in his second season with the team (The Hockey Writers)
  • Tom Castro examines how Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic has been haunting the Rangers dating back to his playing days (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Dallas Stars agreed to an eight year, $67.8 million contract extension with forward Roope Hintz (NBC Sports)
  • Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all time road goals record by recording his 403rd goal away from home (Sportsnet)

