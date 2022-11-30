Bantering Points: 11/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that Vitali Kravtsov is likely to return to the lineup for tonight’s meeting with the Ottawa Senators (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber suggests that of the defensive pairings from practice are indicative of anything, Jacob Trouba won’t be skating alongside his usual partner K’Andre Miller (NY Post)
- Brendan Azoff wonders if the early season struggles the Blueshirts have faced could up the pressure Gerard Gallant is under in his second season with the team (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro examines how Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic has been haunting the Rangers dating back to his playing days (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars agreed to an eight year, $67.8 million contract extension with forward Roope Hintz (NBC Sports)
- Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all time road goals record by recording his 403rd goal away from home (Sportsnet)
