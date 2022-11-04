Bantering Points: 11/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 5, NYR 2 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers put up their first stinker of the season as the Bruins came into Madison Square Garden, carried play throughout the night, and handed the Blueshirts yet another defeat (CBS)
- Larry Brooks saw last night’s game as a measuring stick affair for New York, and it’s one that they failed to stack up in (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson caught up with former Ranger Keith Kinkaid, who served as Boston’s backup goaltender against the Blueshirts (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s defeat (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple ponder$ how Gerard Gallant might $huffle hi$ defen$ive pairing$ if Ryan Lindgren’$ injury knock$ him out of the lineup for an extended period of time (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Rory Boylen lists six teams around the league that have made for intriguing storylines in the early portion of the season (Sportsnet)
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 786th career goal, tying Gordie Howe’s goal total as a Detroit Red Wing for the most goals with a single franchise for any player in league history (ESPN)
