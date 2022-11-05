Bantering Points: 11/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks wonders how the team will juggle the lineup in the wake of Ryan Lindgren’s injury, as well as a potential return to left wing for Alexis Lafreniere is Filip Chytil returns to action (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word, or lack thereof, from the Blueshirts’ regarding Lindgren’s status for tomorrow’s game against Detroit (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Clark reports that the Boston Bruins agreed to a three year entry-level contract with Mitchell Miller, the player whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes after it came to light that Miller bullied and racially abused a disabled classmate in high school (ESPN)
- A 221 page document released concerning Hockey Canada’s operations concluded that the organization must undergo a massive change in leadership and ideological direction in the wake of their sexual assault cover up scandal (Sportsnet)
- The Seattle Kraken are expected to keep 2022 fourth overall selection Shane Wright on the NHL roster throughout the season in spite of limited playing time thus far (TSN)
