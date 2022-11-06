Bantering Points: 11/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears relays word that Filip Chytil is hoping to return to the lineup for today’s game against Detroit (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses how not even a month into the 2022-23 campaign, the Blueshirts have already been ravaged by injuries to key young players (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that Chytil’s return will necessitate Gerard Gallant to make some lineup decisions regarding his forward corps (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Washington Capitals claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)
- Emily Sadler reports that any activity regarding the sale of the Ottawa Senators is expected to pick up around Thanksgiving (Sportsnet)
- Ryan Clark relays word from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who stated that the Boston Bruins did not consult with the league regarding Mitchell Miller’s status prior to signing him, and that Miller is currently not eligible to play in the NHL (ESPN)
Loading comments...