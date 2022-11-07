Bantering Points: 11/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: DET 3, NYR 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In spite of catching Detroit on the back end of a back to back set, the Rangers watched the Red Wings skate circles around them as Jaroslav Halak did his best to salvage one point out of the game for New York (CBS)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s defeat (LoHud)
- Tom Castro names Julien Gauthier and Sammy Blais as two players that could play a more critical role moving forward (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple note$ that when Gerard Gallant $huffled hi$ forward line$ during ye$terday’$ game, Chri$ Kreider found him$elf on the fourth line (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Dan Ryan reports that the Boston Bruins have cut ties with recently signed Mitchell Miller due to the backlash received in the wake of his signing (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
- Former NHL player and analyst Peter McNab passed away at age 70 (NBC Sports)
