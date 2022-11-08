Bantering Points: 11/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes about the need for the Blueshirts to develop a team identity before their season spirals out of control (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker discusses the line changes that occurred during the game against Detroit as well as the new forward lines set to debut tonight (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano heard from various members of the team concerning the lineup shuffle (LoHud)
- Jeb Biggart reminisces on Marc Savard’s early-career tenure as a New York Ranger (The Hockey Writers)
- Mike Fink examines the early season success the Rangers, Islanders, and Devils have experienced, and ponders whether it means anything for the NHL in the grand scheme of things (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Jason Robertson, (DAL) Nathan MacKinnon, (COL) and Erik Karlsson (SJS) have been named as the league’s three stars of the week (TSN)
- Luke Fox rips into the Boston Bruins over the process that led to the team signing Mitchell Miller to an entry level contract and then releasing him less than 48 hours later (Sportsnet)
