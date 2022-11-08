Game #14: New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Following a disappointing effort against the Detroit Red Wings, the Rangers will look to rebound tonight. The New York Islanders are set to make their first of two trips into Madison Square Garden for the 2022-23 campaign. The Islanders shut the Blueshirts out by a 3-0 score on October 26th, and another regulation defeat for the Rangers would hand the Islanders’ the season series.

In the wake of the poor showing on Sunday, Gerard Gallant has opted for a major shakeup among his forward lines. Most notably, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have been broken up to play on separate lines. Zibanejad will skate on the top line alongside Artemiy Panarin and Kaapo Kakko, while Chris Kreider finds himself on a middle six unit alongside Filip Chytil and Vitali Kravtsov.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

In spite of firing Barryt Trotz over the summer, the Islanders still play the type of heavy, physical hockey that Goodrow was brought in to help the Blueshirts fare better against. While most of the attention will be on the new look top nine, keep an eye on Goodrow tonight.

Enioy the game!