Bantering Points: 11/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYI 4, NYR 3 (4:36 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: What looked to be a comfortable lead heading into the third period was wiped away as the Rangers once again controlled the pace of play throughout the night but were unable to come away with the victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker relays word that Gerard Gallant was extremely unhappy about the controversial non-tripping call on a play that occurred second prior to the game winning goal (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks writes that the Rangers have reached a point of needing to forget about their accomplishments last season and focus on the remainder of the 2-22-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from the Blueshirts’ third period collapse (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff believes the burden of shrugging off the team’s slow start falls on Gerard Gallant (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane is in stable condition after undergoing surgery to repair his wrist that was cut by an opposing player’s skate blade during last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Sportsnet)
- The Ottawa Senators announced that they’ll be retiring Chris Neil’s number in a pre-game ceremony on February 17th, 2022 (TSN)
