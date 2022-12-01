Bantering Points: 12/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, OTT 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York’s depth players came to play last night as Jaroslav Halak earned his first win as a Ranger while Jimmy Vesey and Barlcay Goodrow both found the back of the net (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that although it took seven tries, Halak played well last night and more than earned his first victory since signing with the team (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out how in spite of being a game time decision to play at all, Vincent Trocheck did a good job centering Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ defenseman Kristopher Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The city council of Tempe, Arizona voted unanimously to recommend the proposed arena plan for the Arizona Coyotes that will be voted on by the city in 2023 (TSN)
