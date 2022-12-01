 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/1/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, OTT 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: New York’s depth players came to play last night as Jaroslav Halak earned his first win as a Ranger while Jimmy Vesey and Barlcay Goodrow both found the back of the net (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that although it took seven tries, Halak played well last night and more than earned his first victory since signing with the team (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson points out how in spite of being a game time decision to play at all, Vincent Trocheck did a good job centering Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...