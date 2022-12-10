Bantering Points: 12/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 1*, COL 1 (4:53 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin out dueled his former backup Alexandar Georgiev by stopping 41 shots as the Blueshirts and Avalanche played to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that it was Braden Schneider finding the back of the net once again as he supplied what little scoring the Rangers managed to generate in last night’s contest (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson got Vincent Trocheck’s thoughts on the new forward combinations that have Trocheck centering Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ third consecutive victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- New Jersey Devils’ forward Jack Hughes skated for a 6:02 shift to close out his team’s 6-4 defeat against the New York Islanders to set the record for longest recorded shift dating back to the 2007-08 season (Sportsnet)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended one game for high sticking Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman Sean Durzi (TSN)
Loading comments...