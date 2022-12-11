 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 12/11/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Jack Dempsey/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker hears from Vincent Trocheck about why he hasn’t taken issue with his recent demotion to the third line (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that the Blueshirts’ turnaround as a team has began to happen just as Igor Shesterkin appears to be rounding into form (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa came out and refuted a recent story told by Zdeno Chara that the Canucks has been practicing how they would lift the Stanley Cup prior to Game 6 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, a series won by Boston in seven games (Sportsnet)
  • Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals’ defenseman Alexander Alexeyev (NBC Sports)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner recorded a goal and an assist to extend his team-record point streak to 22 games (TSN)

