Bantering Points: 12/11/22

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears from Vincent Trocheck about why he hasn’t taken issue with his recent demotion to the third line (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that the Blueshirts’ turnaround as a team has began to happen just as Igor Shesterkin appears to be rounding into form (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa came out and refuted a recent story told by Zdeno Chara that the Canucks has been practicing how they would lift the Stanley Cup prior to Game 6 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, a series won by Boston in seven games (Sportsnet)
- Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals’ defenseman Alexander Alexeyev (NBC Sports)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner recorded a goal and an assist to extend his team-record point streak to 22 games (TSN)
