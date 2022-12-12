Bantering Points: 12/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears discusses how the New Jersey’ devils return to prominence has brought some much needed juice back to the Rangers-Devils rivalry (NY Post)
- Sears also highlights Igor Shesterkin’s strong play as of late, reminiscent of his Vezina Trophy winning season last year (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano sat down with Artemiy Panarin to discuss his play as of late, the current mood around the team, and more (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple point$ out the $urplu$ of po$t$ the Blue$hirt$ have been hitting on offen$e thi$ $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Nashville Predators’ forward Michael McCarron has entered the league’s player assistance program and will be away from the ice for the time being (NBC Sports)
- Jaromir Jagr laced up his skates and took the ice for the Kladno Knights, the team he owns, and recorded two assists as his team was down multiple players due to an illness sweeping through the locker room (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...